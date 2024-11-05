The Radar Sensor, an advanced technology for monitoring liquid levels in a variety of substances including oil, groundwater and corrosive materials such as kerosene, is at the heart of this innovation. Unlike traditional ultrasonic sensors, the Radar Sensor has a fully enclosed, waterproof IP69 housing without transmission horns, making it exceptionally durable in harsh environments.

The sensor integrates seamlessly with Sensoneo's software platform, enabling automated dynamic route planning for more efficient collections. In the event of unexpected events, such as low levels, the system immediately notifies the user. This is particularly beneficial for collection companies working with valuable materials, helping to prevent theft. On the other hand, household kerosene tanks can now be easily refilled by suppliers without the risk of running out of oil, making logistics planning much more efficient. Connectivity is provided via IoT networks with options for NB-IoT or CAT-M1.

The system's radar technology enables non-invasive measurement through non-metallic materials, providing accurate readings even through the walls of plastic containers. With radar waves that are smaller than ultrasonic waves and superior reflection capabilities, the technology works well with both metal and plastic containers.