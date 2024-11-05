Protecting businesses from cooking oil theft : Smart waste innovation tackles $75 million problem
From costly used cooking oil theft to unexpected septic tank overflows, businesses and property owners face growing waste management challenges. According to the North American Renderers Association, an estimated $75 million worth of used cooking oil disappears from US businesses each year - a figure that experts predict will only increase. Sensoneo, a leading provider of data-driven waste management technology, announces an innovative solution to address these critical issues.
"When thieves steal used cooking oil from restaurants and collectors, they're not just taking a waste product – they're stealing a valuable resource that can be sold for biodiesel production," says Tomas Vincze, Waste Collection Management Division Director at Sensoneo. "Our new radar technology with fill level monitoring system, which notifies users of sudden level changes, helps protect businesses from these increasingly common thefts. Initial pilot projects have already demonstrated remarkable success."
The Radar Sensor, an advanced technology for monitoring liquid levels in a variety of substances including oil, groundwater and corrosive materials such as kerosene, is at the heart of this innovation. Unlike traditional ultrasonic sensors, the Radar Sensor has a fully enclosed, waterproof IP69 housing without transmission horns, making it exceptionally durable in harsh environments.
The sensor integrates seamlessly with Sensoneo's software platform, enabling automated dynamic route planning for more efficient collections. In the event of unexpected events, such as low levels, the system immediately notifies the user. This is particularly beneficial for collection companies working with valuable materials, helping to prevent theft. On the other hand, household kerosene tanks can now be easily refilled by suppliers without the risk of running out of oil, making logistics planning much more efficient. Connectivity is provided via IoT networks with options for NB-IoT or CAT-M1.
The system's radar technology enables non-invasive measurement through non-metallic materials, providing accurate readings even through the walls of plastic containers. With radar waves that are smaller than ultrasonic waves and superior reflection capabilities, the technology works well with both metal and plastic containers.
These features make the Sensoneo radar sensor particularly effective for monitoring:
- Used cooking oil bins and containers
- Kerosene levels in plastic tanks
- Septic tanks
- Hazardous waste
Key benefits for various stakeholders:
- Used cooking oil collectors can protect their valuable resources with instant theft alerts
- Homeowners can prevent heating oil shortages
- Property managers can prevent septic tank overflows
- Industrial facilities can securely and remotely monitor hazardous waste levels