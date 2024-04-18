Wastewater treatment plants have to overcome a wide range of challenges. One of these is the often highly diversified wastewater inputs and the resulting significant variations in wastewater volumes that need to be treated. This often requires enormous flexibility and adaptability from the aeration systems - requirements that innovative technology aim to fulfill. The AEROSTRIP strip diffusers from AQUACONSULT Anlagenbau in Lower Austria are a prime example. They also prove this at the wastewater treatment plant in Husum, which is now a showcase example in Germany in terms of system elasticity.

In principle, the plant is designed for a wastewater volume of around two million cubic metres per year and a population equivalent of 110,000. However, the region's largest slaughterhouse alone, located at the other end of the city, utilises up to 60% of the plant's capacity - especially during the day: "After slaughtering in the morning, the first wastewater volumes arrive at our plant around an hour later," explains Dieter Petersen, Operations Manager at Stadtwerke Husum Abwasserentsorgung. "We usually end up with very high nitrogen loads in the wastewater, which we treat in our plant." The inputs fluctuate throughout the day until the slaughter centre is cleaned in the evening and there is another peak in the input. After that, the wastewater volume and load often drops dramatically and remains well below 50% of the plant's capacity throughout the night, including at weekends and on public holidays. In summer, there are still selective increases due to tourist activity that can occur in the North Sea city. Added to this are the downpours typical of the region, which bring a lot of load with them due to the blocked mixed sewer in the old town area. "All in all, our wastewater treatment plant has to be designed to be highly flexible and cope with enormous differences in its intake," says Petersen. This task is extremely important because the wastewater treatment plant's outlet runs directly into the North Sea via Husum's outer harbour near a bathing beach. This means that wastewater treatment requires a high level of care.