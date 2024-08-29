When vapes, electrical items, batteries, and gas cylinders are crushed, they become highly flammable. This poses serious risks to collection crews and workers at recycling and waste processing facilities, including burns, chemical exposure, and smoke inhalation—injuries that can be life-changing. Additionally, these fires can cause significant damage to critical recycling infrastructure.

For more information and to view real footage of the dangers posed by hazardous waste, residents are encouraged to visit veolia.co.uk/dangerous-waste.

Cory Reynolds, Director of Corporate Affairs, Veolia UK, Northern Europe Zone, said: “At Veolia we pride ourselves on carrying out essential services whilst putting safety first in the workplace, and we do not accept our people or the communities we serve being put in danger. This campaign is necessary to educate residents on how to ensure their waste is safe, and we ask everyone to make these simple changes that will greatly decrease the chance of fires in collection vehicles and sorting facilities. This will have a huge impact on keeping the vital industry we work in safe and ensure that the people that handle waste are kept out of harm’s way whilst protecting the valuable materials residents work hard to separate for recycling.”