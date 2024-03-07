Vecoplan produces and supplies machines and systems for the preparation and handling of primary and secondary raw materials, laying the foundation for functioning recycling.

YS Reclamation is a UK plastic re-processor located in the Warrington, UK with a mission to increase the amount of waste plastic recycled in the UK.

Since 2017, YS Reclamation has invested heavily in new equipment to enhance the quality of their final plastic product. However, issues with the originally supplied primary shredder were restricting productivity and quality.

YS Reclamation process an input of 27 tonnes per day of post-consumer LDPE plastic film. Through a bespoke process, the recycler produces up to 25 tonnes per day of high-quality plastic pellets for use in the manufacture of a wide range of plastic products. Five grades of pellet are produced and the waste ‘fines’ are sent to an energy-from-waste plant, resulting in zero waste process.

The received plastic waste is initially assessed and graded at a separately located warehouse facility. To ensure the correct grade of pellets is produced, further grading occurs at the Warrington plant prior to the material entering the process.

The baled plastic film passes through a guillotine press and onto a manual sorting line to remove any visible contamination such as baling wire or metal. The unbaled material then passes up an incline conveyor into the Vecoplan shredder.

After shredding, the <50mm plastic film passes through a washing plant to clean and remove materials of different densities (e.g., ceramic, glass and metal), before being granulated to <10mm. A hydrocyclone, using density separation, removes material such as PET film and trays, before the material is dried and extruded as plastic ready for reuse in making new PE film.