You presented a brand new machine on 31 January. It has significant features that we will talk about later. But first: How did you organise the development process?

Our development team, composed of experts from various departments such as engineering, design, manufacturing, sales, and management, has been meeting regularly twice a week for a long time, significantly promoting the overall progress of new product development. Additionally, both internal and external specialists are invited to contribute additional expertise to our innovations. This holistic approach allows us to effectively consolidateknowledge and ideas, deploying them purposefully in the development process. The collaborative teamwork, combined with frequent meetings, results in a high development paceand substantial progress. This methodical approach has proven successful at Westeria foryears and was consistently applied in the development of our AirStar Evolution. As a result, we successfully achieved our technical goals and met the set deadline for the Innovation Days with our global dealer network at the end of January, from the initial idea to the final testingphase. The involvement of the mentioned departments and experts ensures that productdevelopment is considered from various perspectives, ultimately making it a versatile allrounder with high market acceptance.