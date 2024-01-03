What else is happening on the Westeria Innovation Days?

Of course, there is an attractive supporting program and plenty of opportunities for our sales partners to network and exchange ideas about market developments. This is precisely why a physical meeting is so important.



Of course, you can't say much about the new AirStar evolution yet, but it's the first major development of the AirStar in seven years. How disruptive is that?



The AirStar has always been our flagship and leading wind sifter in the recycling industry. At some point the time will come for the release of a new generation, a new model. The best moment for this is always now. Our sales partners are looking forward to this and the proven event.



AirStar is known for its compactness and robustness, are these advantages being thrown overboard in favour of even better separation?



Main point is the completely new air management system “Notus Air”, the details of which we will explain at the Innovation Days. Of course, there is also improved maintenance accessibility and a user interface that is extremely easy to use for the system operator. These are just a few examples. Of course, better technology and more performance often mean more space is required. However, customers will not have to waive the well-known advantage of the compactness of the Westeria AirStars in the future.



When will we be able to know more about the features of AirStar?



At the Innovation Days! We are proud of all our new developments and are looking forward to amaze the world of recycling with that.