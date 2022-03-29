"Energy from compost is circular economy at its best!"

What makes it different from other projects?

Compo Energy is an environmentally friendly solution for large volumes of waste disposal. At CE there are no incinerators and the plant will generate clean, renewable, energy from household and green waste utilizing natural composting and solar heat. There will be no emissions of greenhouse gases from the burning of waste, coal, natural gas, or other fossil fuels. The concrete pads, upon which the compost piles will be situated, will be constructed with proper drainage eliminating the possibility of groundwater contamination. Plant operation will be monitored 24/7 to satisfy the surrounding communities. All recyclable materials will be removed and the main end product will be compost. Composting is essentially a way of returning nutrients to the soil which helps to supply the future of the food chain and food sustainability. The compost generated at this facility can then be shipped off to farms and other municipalities where it can be used to further human sustainability by returning the nutrients in, what would otherwise be called “waste,” to the environment.

Is it feasible on a commercial scale?

CE plants are designed for commercial-scale operations. The size of the plant can be engineered and designed to meet the needs of the community depending on the volume of waste transferred to the plant. The projected daily volume of waste per plant is estimated at 1,500 to 2,000 tons. The plant, as designed, has 12 sections of two acres each which can be used for compost storage with a negative aeration system for approximately 250,000 tons of compost. This system offers great flexibility as future plants can be sized with any number of 2,000-ton sections as needed to meet customer requirements. There are four ways to generate revenue with great ROI:



- 1. Tipping fees at $75/ton $113,000 to $150,000 per day.

- 2. Electricity for 3,000 homes at 17 ¢/kWh, $5.6 million per year.

- 3. For the sale of recyclables, the EPA estimates 75% of waste is recyclable.

- 4. Sale of compost to cover some of the expenses.



How much investment is needed to install this system?

If enclosed buildings are required one option will be fabric with a metal frame at $10 SF and metal buildings at $14 SF by ClearSpan with 40 years of experience. The cost of the concrete floor and footing are extra.

Our rough estimate for the project is in the $60-$70 million range which is very affordable when considering the ROI. The majority of the costs will be associated with the powerplant equipment and potential solar solutions.

How much input is needed and how much energy can be produced?

Full size plant design of 1000’ x 1000’ or 24 acres should be a self-supported operation. Engineering calculations indicate 14+/- MW of electricity generated from compost/solar energy. Given that the average American home consumes 11,000 kWh/year of electricity, is the current proposal provides enough energy for 3,000+/- homes a year as a conservative estimate.

