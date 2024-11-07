The economic environment for wood processers in France is currently very unfavourable,” explains Christophe Lagarde. Together with his brother Richard, Christophe runs C2R, a woodworking company based in Saint-Junien in the French department of Haute-Vienne. The company employs five other people in maintenance, production and administration. "One problem for us is the decline in the number of DIY stores, which means fewer orders for sawmills. As a result, there is less residual wood to use in the production of biomass fuel, which makes it more expensive. In addition, sales of modern wood-burning stoves are rising sharply in France. This increases the demand for wood as a raw material for energy production. "The situation in this market is similar to that for industrial wood. It's difficult to find and transport enough raw material. In other words, not enough trees are being felled and processed. Another problem is a shortage of skilled labour, which is leading to increased competition among companies that buy wood for industrial use and fuel.

In 2008, C2R was born from a partnership with Comptoirs des Bois de Brive (CBB), a company that buys, uses and markets construction timber, pulpwood and firewood. CBB is a subsidiary of the American Sylvamo Corporation, a producer of offset paper and pulp. C2R currently processes 130,000 tonnes of wood per year from sawmill by-products and forest products. CBB supplies the wood. “We have two business areas,” says Christophe Lagarde. “We supply products for the paper industry and we produce fuels for regional companies.”