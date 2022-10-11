This is the second Ecomondo during the Covid pandemic. What will it be like this year?

Ecomondo is confirming its role as one of the most innovative and authoritative expo and market events in Europe and in the Mediterranean basin for issues connected with ecological transition and sustainable development, whereas Key Energy, held simultaneously, is the reference point for favouring and accelerating energy transition and the process of spreading renewable energies. The new edition will involve international trade and industry members from over 60 countries, thanks to the collaboration with MAECI and the ITA-Italian Trade Agency.

Over the years, Ecomondo has established a strong position in Southern Europe, the Mediterranean and Sub-Saharan Africa. The challenges of green transition are shared by all countries and these issues are also of fundamental importance for the African continent; we strongly believe in the opportunities of exchange between Africa, Italy and Europe and have thus decided to set up a real networking platform extended to include the countries of the Mediterranean basin with the Africa Green Growth Forum event.



Showcases of technology, solutions and service as well as a hub for networking, new opportunities, discussion and updating, the two expos fit perfectly into the European Green Deal and NextGenerationEU context.