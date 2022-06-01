“Being able to convert every problem into equations is really useful”

Need to think differently

“I think the reason why we don’t get very far with waste management globally is because all the big international players look at the data and then make decisions about what they are going to do or fund. But these decisions are tailored to the world back when the data was collected. And they assume that nobody else is doing anything. They act in a vacuum,” Karina Zile explains. “First of all, the data is now quite old. And you don’t see the trends because you are looking at old data, which is just a snapshot, and not at how it’s evolving. You are not taking into account the fact that things are changing very rapidly right now. Plastic goes from 2% of waste to 20% very quickly.” Predicting these kinds of changes is very important if you are building infrastructure for future decades, she says. “You need to see this change coming, and also understand that there are a lot of players right now and you need to see that as a system. And then you need to see how your organisation might fit in.”

Not putting the blame on anyone

She also thinks that we get much further if we don’t blame anyone. “Governments want to be re-elected and big global companies want to increase their profits – it’s normal. I’m not trying to tell organisations what they should do but I’m trying to account for what their true motivation is and put it into my equation system.” What matters to her, and to Samudra, is the capacity of each stakeholder. Local stakeholders might not have much knowledge or finance but they know everyone in the village. They have the authority and data to know what people want. The 30 year old explains her approach as follows: big for-profit organisations might not have the desire to change the waste management system but they have marketing budgets they are quite happy to spend if this brings returns. “They might not want to use that money to improve governance but you can use their marketing money to start a recycling programme and then they can say that 500,000 bottles were recycled. Then it gets buzzy; something is done that shows the value of that company.” Karina Zile wants to find out what the capacity of each stakeholder is in terms of money, knowledge and visibility. “You have to keep in mind what they are motivated by, then you can see how each of them can contribute to a better future.”

She admits it is a challenge to get to talk to the right people: “I don’t aim for collaboration. I talk about the very precise coordination of sharing your confidential plans for the next year or next five years with other major players and debugging how we are going to go forward together. For that I need to reach the high-level decision-makers in the biggest stakeholders in waste management.

Impact on health

One point that is often forgotten is the impact of poor waste management on people’s health. “They count how many people have got sick from toxic substances and air pollution and how many have died. But in my opinion we should talk about exposure instead. Some people get sick and die; some get lucky and don’t. So you need to die to count. But I don’t think that luck should be a factor,” Karina explains. Even less focus is put on mental health: “Growing up as a kid in a landfill, what does that do to your brain?” she asks. “If you grow up poor in a clean environment, you can go to school, study and have a career. If you grow up in a dirty landfill eating leftovers from there, you have no self-esteem and no idea that you could have an education. Removing waste from municipalities helps improve people’s lives,” she says with conviction.



As always: you need big ideas and big ambitions to get ahead. And rethinking the way the industry works together might be a difficult but necessary step to take.

About Karina Zile:

Karina Zile has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a PhD in computer science applied to genomics. In 2020, the ambitious 30 year old founded Samudra. She wants to change how the waste management sector works and works together by building a “plumbing system” so that funding, expertise and ideas can flow freely. Karina Zile is based in London. www.samudra.world