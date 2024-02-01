Women responded positively to working in the waste sector, indicating “I feel proud..." (66.4% of respondents) and having a “sense of purpose…" (67.9%). They voiced ambition and a desire for impact, seeking experience and opportunities to advance professionally. Results suggest that the sector is attracting young female talent, and notably those with a high level of education (87.7% reached tertiary education) and leadership skills (61.0% currently work in a management role). Most respondents (53.1%) were found to be working in jobs across the waste hierarchy, highlighting the often cross-cutting nature of work in the waste sector. For those women that selected a single activity, most (33.3%) were working in ‘waste recycling’, followed by ‘waste collection or transfer’ (19.4%) - key stages of the circular economy.

Despite many women highlighting stress due to difficult working conditions and/or long working hours, as well as frustrations, more women highlighted the supportive benefits offered by employers such as flexible working hours or location (57.8%), and personal development/support/training (54.5%), health and safety (49.9%) and personal health insurance and pension (49.4%). Such human capital investments are linked to overall improved profitability. Indeed, a new BlackRock study just released entitled "Lifting financial performance by investing in women" recommends investing in companies with more a women-friendly culture in their top 5 take-aways.

When asked about their needs, respondents asked for more opportunities to gain experience through involvement in projects; working as part of experienced teams; mentorship; and access to quality information and training. They also mentioned networking opportunities, bonuses, access to loans, and interestingly, access to digital literacy, pointing to a decidedly motivated female workforce. (Note to editor: suggest showing the word-cloud image supplied here)

However, the analysis shows that young women are leaving the sector as of age 30 and the authors suggest this could be connected to higher levels of family responsibility (62.1% report up to 4 hours of family work per day). Unfortunately, among the various age groups surveyed, respondents in the 21-25 age group (15.0%) experienced the most “harassment by disrespectful or unwanted sexual attention at work”, and 20.0% of 21–25-year-old respondents felt “frustrated due to limited access to resources and/or opportunities." There was a noticeable correlation between wealthier countries and organisational policies that protect against sexual harassment in the workplace and other forms of gender-based violence. These are all clear markers for needed improvement.