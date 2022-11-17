In late September, ISWA organised its annual Congress in Singapore. It was a comeback of the in-person ISWA Solid Waste World Congress, organised in partnership with WMRAS, the ISWA National Member in Singapore.

Starting with the General Assembly, we had an amazing reunion of National Members, who gathered in person for the first time since the Congress in Bilbao in 2019. The agenda included important discussions about the future of the Association and the approval of our new National Member in Ecuador, and elections were held for several Board positions. I was very honoured to be re-elected as ISWA President for another term and once again I’d like to express my gratitude to our members for their continued support.



Following the General Assembly, the Congress took place with an extensive technical programme covering the most important topics about the waste sector, with more than 1,000 participants.

Besides the Congress sessions, the exhibition hall was also well visited, enabling participants to check out some of the latest trends in terms of technologies and services, to follow open discussions and to network, and this is one of the main assets of an ISWA Congress: networking with high-level authorities and the main stakeholders in this industry.



Thanks to Melissa Tan and her team for the great hospitality in Singapore. If you missed this year’s Congress, save the date for 2023 in Muscat, Oman.

