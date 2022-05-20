In 2006, a National Strategy Report laid down a cohesive plan to address waste management in the Sultanate of Oman, which depended largely on random traditional dumpsites and lacked the minimum environmental requirements for safe waste disposal. The Draft Strategy Report led to the establishment of the Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) in 2007. The Royal Decree No. 46/2009 granted be’ah the legal status and mandate to undertake solid waste management in the Sultanate of Oman. Subsequently, be’ah’s budget was approved by the Ministry of Finance in 2012 to bring the goals to fruition.



be’ah strives towards the following vision: “To Conserve the Environment of our Beautiful Oman for our Future Generations”

To achieve this vision, be’ah is working towards the following mission:

“Together we develop the Waste Management sector in Oman by providing safe, efficient and most economically and environmentally sustainable services in innovative ways, thereby contributing to the overall economy.”

In 2009, a Royal Decree (46/2009) granted the Oman Environmental Services Holding Company S.A.O.C. (be’ah) the mandate and status as the entity responsible for solid waste management in Oman. Operating under the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), be’ah is in charge of managing municipal, industrial and healthcare waste in the country, providing waste management services from collection to disposal to both the private and public sectors.