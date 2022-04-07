"We want the Trash Lab to transform people’s relationship with waste"

How did you come up with the idea to build the Trash Lab?

I joined the Dane County Department of Waste & Renewables team as an intern back in Fall 2019. Our Department leaders wanted to create some sort of innovative, mobile unit to use as an educational tool in the community around solid waste, recycling & sustainability, and thus I was tasked to lead this compelling and exciting project.

Who was involved in building it?

The Dane County Department of Waste & Renewables partnered with the Madison Children's Museum to build the Trash Lab. The Trash Lab was built using predominantly repurposed materials, including a reclaimed trailer, reclaimed wood and stone, and assorted objects and artifacts found in the Dane County landfill. The entire ceiling of the trailer is lined with colorful items found in the waste stream, all in perfectly good condition, including an old rake, children's toys, dinnerware, shoes, tires, jewelry, garden supplies, and car and truck parts. The overall weight of the project is 4,552 pounds, incorporating 4,100 pounds of reclaimed parts and materials (trailer, reclaimed hardwood, hardware, stone, objects, and artifacts) and 452 pounds of new materials (plywood, plexiglass, wood, hardware, and lighting). Reclaimed materials account for 90% of the exhibit's weight. The Trash Lab exhibits were also designed with modularity, meaning the exhibits can be taken out with relative ease. This design with the end of life in mind allows the Trash Lab to be used as a hauling trailer again at its end of life.