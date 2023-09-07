Sirmax will be exhibiting at Plast in Hall 9, Stand C146. The centrepiece of the exhibition will be the "Aava 02" chair created for Arper, a brand synonymous with design excellence. This chair was previously exhibited at the Salone Del Mobile in Milan last spring. "Aava 02" represents an evolution in the sustainability journey of both Sirmax and Arper. For this project, a custom thermoplastic compound was used that incorporates post-consumer material, primarily from flexible and rigid food packaging.



This new recycled glass fibre-reinforced polypropylene, combined with virgin plastic from the Sirmax Green Isoglass range, is incredibly strong and durable without compromising on high-quality finishes and colours. Different colours contain varying levels of post-consumer recycled content - up to 40% in the darker colours. An average of 12.3lbs (5.6kg) of post-consumer waste is used to make 10 chairs.



Post-consumer recycling is at the heart of Sirmax's efforts. Significant investment in research and development is aimed at creating recycled plastic with the same properties as virgin plastic. This process starts with colour, which is one of the most challenging aspects. Recycled plastic, like paper, tends to be darker in colour than virgin plastic. The Aava 02 chair is a significant achievement, demonstrating excellent colour gradation achieved with post-consumer material. This achievement embodies a production path that starts with waste and culminates in design excellence.

“We are proud of the collaboration with Arper, a company dedicated to excellence and an outstanding partner,” states Sirmax Group President and CEO Massimo Pavin. “While our core business focuses on the home appliances and automotive sectors, we have always kept an eye on the Made in Italy furniture industry. Thanks to Arper, we are able to solidify our commitment to high-end design, and we are thrilled to present the first outcome of this partnership: The ‘Aava 02’ chair.”

By prioritising post-consumer plastic, Aava 02 helps cut the amount of plastic waste in the environment and promotes truly circular design. This approach not only minimises the amount of plastic in landfills, but also makes a significant contribution to the circular economy.

“Sustainability holds a central role in our strategic vision both as a brand and as a company,” comments Claudio Checchin, Arper R&D Director. “When designing a product, we are committed to applying any innovative insights to the development processes, consistently seeking better solutions to lessen our impact. Aava 02 reimagines the Aava seat through innovative post-consumer recycled plastic. In Sirmax, we have discovered an invaluable partner who is always looking for creative and functional solutions, and who shares our values and sustainability goals. These are goals that Sirmax actively pursues, supported by significant investments in transitioning from a linear to a circular economy."