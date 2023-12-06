After a year of planning, the new HUB was recently officially opened with Finnish’ and international industry guests present. During the opening ceremony, the guests were guided on a tour of the premises and given a demonstration of the operations of the new HUB.



Located close to Helsinki at the Kilke Material Recycling Center, the facility is the biggest of Geminor’s three RDF and SRF import- and storage HUBs in Finland. The new HUB is located on a plot of land totaling 10,000 m2 and includes a hall of 3,700 m2 adapted for the handling of Waste-derived Fuels. The WDF will be prepared for transport by walking-floor trucks and transported to various regional WtE and co-incineration facilities.



150 000 tonnes capacity



The facility will have a total capacity to handle up to 150,000 tonnes per year and will thus become Finland's largest HUB dedicated solely to the imports of sustainable fuels. In high season, the facility can deliver up to 1100 tonnes daily to different off-takers in the region.



Country Manager for Geminor in Finland, Ismo Hiltunen, is pleased to have the new HUB in operation.



– Our facility is strongly needed for the supply of WDF to local off-takers in the region. After Finland became an import market for secondary fuels, the market has struggled to find processing sites for imported waste in Finland, a challenge this facility will now help to solve. The capacity of 150,000 tonnes a year means that we could import up to 80 percent of Finland's current total RDF imports via this HUB alone, says Hiltunen.



– Due to, among other things, lower activity in the construction industry, WDF fractions have become a scarce commodity in Finland. In this respect, the new HUB will supply much-needed secondary fuels from several EU countries. The HUB´s location in Kilke has provided both the right permits and a good infrastructure for imports, and we can now offer better services in the Finnish market.



CEO in Geminor, Kjetil Vikingstad, sees the process HUB in Kilke as an important addition to the company's European operations.



– Finland is a growing import market, and thus also an important focus area for Geminor. We will now use our international presence to secure larger volumes for Finnish off-takers in the years to come. This stream from Europe would not be possible without our new facility in Kilke, concludes Vikingstad.