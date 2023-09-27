The latest contract signing between RYOKI and Eggersmann provides for the delivery of a total of 36 FORUS to the Land of the Rising Sun. Eggersmann has long been the market leader in Japan with its FORUS shredders and demand remains exceptionally high. In fact, many of the machines have al-ready been pre-ordered and will go straight to end customers upon delivery. "We owe our constant success in the Japanese market to a large extent to our dealer. At RYOKI they recognised the special qualities and advantages of the FORUS shredders very early on," elaborates Björn Bischoff as Eggersmanns sales manager. "In fact, they started importing more than 20 years ago and have helped our FORUS to their deserved place ever since. So at this contract signing, we also look back on a fruitful partnership."