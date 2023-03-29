WasteExpo, North America's largest waste, recycling and organics industry event, offers a week of professional development through an interactive conference programme. The programme offers learning on key waste, recycling, organics and sustainability issues. The event will be held 1-4 May 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. To register for WasteExpo, click here.



"The WasteExpo conference programme is the professional development opportunity of the year for professionals in the solid waste, recycling and organics industry. The education and training that attendees will receive is guaranteed to help them sharpen their skills and do their jobs better. We look forward to bringing our community together this spring to learn about industry trends, explore innovative solutions and meet industry leaders," Marc Acampora, Vice President, Waste360, said.



Offering professional development, WasteExpo features spotlight sessions, workshops and dozens of conference sessions across five tracks:



Operations, Fleet & Safety

Recycling & Landfill

Business Insights & Policy

Technology & Innovation

Waste360 Sustainability Talks