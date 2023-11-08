The inaugural ceremony was attended by Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Anna Montini, Councillor for Ecological Transition of the Municipality of Rimini, and Maurizio Renzo Ermeti, President of Italian Exhibition Group, organiser of the event.

Ermeti, in his introductory speech, recalled that "the history of Ecomondo was born from the dual intuition of two exceptional people: Edo Ronchi, who in 1997 as Minister of the Environment presented the decree that bears his name and that changed the paradigm with which the waste issue had always been approached in Italy. And Lorenzo Cagnoni, our late president, who in the same year inaugurated the 'Ricicla' exhibition, now Ecomondo. In his memory, IEG wanted to establish an award for the companies with the highest rate of innovation present at the fair: the 'Lorenzo Cag' Award.

"Ecomondo not only welcomes established companies, but also opens up to start-ups, which embody a model of innovation that is essential for our progress," emphasised Anna Montini, Councillor for Ecological Transition of the Municipality of Rimini. "This year the event is also enriched with an area linked to the blue economy, a particularly strategic sector for Rimini. A candidate to become Capital of Culture for 2026, our city stands out for its investments in urban regeneration, the renewal of the sewage system, and the qualification of the coastal profile of the seafront. All transformations inspired by the environmental themes and culture that Ecomondo radiates throughout the territory'.

Stefano Bonaccini, President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, explained that "Emilia-Romagna has exceeded 73% separate waste collection, but we must invest even more against land consumption. There is great cooperation with Minister Pichetto Fratin: I have been appointed commissioner for the construction of the regasifier and I guarantee that it will be ready within two years. This is the transition, the future is renewable energy: that is why the largest wind farm in Italy will be built in Ravenna'.

For Minister Pichetto Fratin, 'climate change is a great challenge that our country faces with the goal of cutting emissions by 55% by 2030. An arduous task in view of what is happening worldwide, but one to be undertaken