Carbios has developed a unique and sustainable technology that uses highly selective enzymes to recycle mixed feedstocks, reducing the extensive sorting required by current thermomechanical recycling methods. For mixed fibre textile materials, Carbios' patented enzyme acts only on the PET polyester contained within. This innovative process produces recycled PET (r-PET) of the same quality as virgin PET, which can be used to make new textile fibres: a major breakthrough for the textile industry.

The consortium members are working together to test and improve Carbios' biological recycling technology on their own products. The ultimate goal is to demonstrate closed-loop, fibre-to-fibre recycling using Carbios' biorecycling process on an industrial scale, in support of the consortium members' ambitious sustainability commitments.



To work on improving textile recycling technologies, Consortium members will provide feedstock in the form of apparel, underwear, footwear and sportswear. In 2023, a new line for textile PET waste will be operational at the Carbios demonstration plant, notably through the LIFE Cycle of PET project co-funded by the European Union. This is in anticipation of future regulations, such as the separate collection of textile waste, which will be mandatory in Europe from 1 January 2025.



