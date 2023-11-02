Lenmatec Group is a family-owned group of industrial companies based in Tessenderlo and Niel, Belgium. It is a one-stop shop for a variety of services including general & high level maintenance onsite machining, cnc turning & milling, laser cutting & bending and many more. Lenmatec offers both sales and service of Presona’s entire range of energy-efficient and reliable balers for the recycling industry, graphics industry and paper and packaging manufacturers.

It is a one-stop shop for a variety of services including general & high level maintenance onsite machining, cnc turning & milling, laser cutting & bending and many more. „I am very happy to present Lenmatec as the new Presona partner in the Benelux. With its genuine know-how and clear customer focus, Lenmatec will be a great addition to the Presona family,“ says Stefan Ekström, CEO of Presona AB.“The Benelux is an important market for us. It is imperative that we have a trusted partner in place who can both support our current customers and develop the markets.“

