PRSE : Plastics Recycling Awards Europe: Entry deadline extended to November 4
The seven award categories are as follows:
- Plastics Recycling Ambassador
- Building & Construction Product
- Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product
- Household & Leisure Product
- Plastic Packaging Product
- Product Technology Innovation
- Recycling Machinery Innovation
The shortlisted finalists will be announced in mid-January and will be showcased at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe, which takes place at the RAI, Amsterdam, 1-2 April 2025. The winners of the seven categories will be announced and presented with their awards on the second day of PRS Europe, 2 April 2025.
Entry criterias
To qualify for an award, entries must meet several criteria, including that products and innovations must be designed, developed or manufactured in Europe; products must contain at least 50% recycled content; and all entries must promote sustainability and the circular economy. Detailed criteria and eligibility requirements for each category are available on the website.
Brand owners, manufacturers, retailers, product designers, packaging producers and designers, raw material suppliers, plastics recycling machinery manufacturers and suppliers of recycled plastic products from across the value chain are invited to enter these prestigious awards. Winners in previous years have included diverse and innovative brands such as Brabantia, Danone, Electrolux, Husqvarna, Philips, Polypipe, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt and Volvo Cars.
Competent jury
Following their appointment as Plastics Recycling Ambassadors 2024, Erica Canaia, CEO, FIMIC and Vicente Olmos Jorge, CEO and Founder, SINTAC Recycling have joined the judging panel for the 2025 Awards. Their fellow judges include Manfred Hackl, CEO of EREMA Group GmbH, and Mik Van Gaever, the Plastics Recycling Ambassadors for 2023 and 2022. They are joined by Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE); Rune Thoralfsson, owner and director of plastic film recycler Norfolier GreenTec AS; and Karen Laird, editor of Sustainable Plastics. The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are jointly organised by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRS Europe.
For more information and to enter the Plastics Recycling Awards 2025 online, please visit: https://prseventeurope.com