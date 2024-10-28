To qualify for an award, entries must meet several criteria, including that products and innovations must be designed, developed or manufactured in Europe; products must contain at least 50% recycled content; and all entries must promote sustainability and the circular economy. Detailed criteria and eligibility requirements for each category are available on the website.

Brand owners, manufacturers, retailers, product designers, packaging producers and designers, raw material suppliers, plastics recycling machinery manufacturers and suppliers of recycled plastic products from across the value chain are invited to enter these prestigious awards. Winners in previous years have included diverse and innovative brands such as Brabantia, Danone, Electrolux, Husqvarna, Philips, Polypipe, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt and Volvo Cars.