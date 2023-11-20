Numbers do matter, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s statement in their 2013 Fifth Assessment Report (AR5) that the waste sector is responsible for around 3% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has led to a common perception that waste management has little to contribute to the mitigation of climate heating. But that perception is WRONG.



Direct emissions



The contributions of waste and resource management to climate mitigation are summarised in the infographic in Figure 1. To avoid double counting, IPCC partition the economy into sectors, with the ‘waste sector’ confined to end-of-pipe waste management. So the top two segments of Figure 1 show the direct emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) using that narrow definition. More than 90% of the waste sector’s direct contribution to climate heating is methane from the anaerobic degradation of organic wastes, mainly from dumpsites and solid waste landfills but also from wastewater treatment. Methane is a ‘short lived climate forcer’ (SLCF) which is at least 28 times more powerful than CO₂, and up to 80 times for the first 20 years after release into the atmosphere.



IPCC’s AR5 uses 2010 data, by which time high income countries had already mitigated methane emissions from landfills. As a case study, Table 1 shows the development of the waste sector’s contributions to total UK GHG emissions from 1990 (the base year under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)) to 2021; the 1990 baseline already reflected mitigation of landfill emissions due to improved controls with either flaring or gas recovery. UK landfill emissions remained relatively stable through the 1990s, before sharp reductions from 2000 which reflect the introduction of full environmentally sound management controls under the EU Landfill Directive, as well as EU mandated diversion of waste from landfills as an explicit climate mitigation measure. In 1995, landfills alone accounted for 9.3% of total national GHG emissions, reduced to 3.2% by 2021. This sharp reduction means that the solid waste sector has out-performed other larger sectors, contributing 20% of the overall national mitigation achieved between 1990-2010. This illustrates the potential of the waste sector to provide ‘quick wins’. Also that the IPCC 2010 figure of 3% reflects more than 30 years of effective mitigation efforts by many high income countries, with the baseline being more like 10%.



Some examples from developing countries support that hypothesis. A lifecycle analysis (LCA) comparison of the 2005/07 contribution of solid waste to national GHG emissions estimated 6.8-13.5% in Tunisia and 7.2-10.5% in Turkey, with 6.2-8.0% in Mexico which was the only one to be already implementing gas control. Two 2015 examples from climate action plans for C40 cities (www.c40knowledgehub.org) show that solid waste management contributed 13% to baseline emissions in Quezon City, Philippines, and 30% in Accra, Ghana (split 17% controlled landfill, 10% open dumps and 3% open burning).

