Last week at Ecomondo, the Italian specialist, Mattiussi Ecologia, in waste presorting systems awarded the winners of the international CREATable RESOURCES CONTEST - NEXT40 edition, a challenge launched by the company to mark its 40th anniversary and to imagine the future of domestic waste presorting.

With global goals to mitigate climate change and protect the environment, increasing the quantity and quality of materials for recycling is a challenge that no one can shy away from.

Imagining the home of the future, with sustainability and technology in an environment where space is increasingly limited, the aim was to create a new product for the home that combines design, functionality, technology and sustainability.

A large number of entries were received and carefully evaluated by the jury according to the published criteria.