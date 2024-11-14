Ecomondo 2024 : MATTIUSSI ECOLOGIA rewards the winners of the competition at Ecomondo 2024
Last week at Ecomondo, the Italian specialist, Mattiussi Ecologia, in waste presorting systems awarded the winners of the international CREATable RESOURCES CONTEST - NEXT40 edition, a challenge launched by the company to mark its 40th anniversary and to imagine the future of domestic waste presorting.
With global goals to mitigate climate change and protect the environment, increasing the quantity and quality of materials for recycling is a challenge that no one can shy away from.
Imagining the home of the future, with sustainability and technology in an environment where space is increasingly limited, the aim was to create a new product for the home that combines design, functionality, technology and sustainability.
A large number of entries were received and carefully evaluated by the jury according to the published criteria.
First place for Serena Crotti and Michele Zanchi with ReSize
The completeness of the work carried out, from the analysis of a need, the challenge of the volume of domestic waste, to the proposal of an innovative object as an effective solution, was the outstanding feature of the winning project. It successfully combines elements of technical and technological originality with the ability to adapt to the domestic environment thanks to an attractive design. In addition, the project was submitted with a clear and complete table and project description, which deserved the award.
Second runner-up Anastasiia Ovsiannikova with Tash
The Ukrainian contestant, based in Milan, presented a concept for solving the problem of logistical space, integrating the impact of transport into the concept of sustainability. The idea of the project differs for a higher degree of feasibility, in evolution compared to the waste collection compartment bins currently available on the market.
Third place Azra Tarhan with the Ecosmart compost bin
Azra Tarhan's project from Turkey is characterised by the use of technological tools with the clear aim of responding to the unmet needs of food waste management in domestic environments. The project presents an in-depth study of this complex issue with great potential, combined with an attractive design.
The company will not publish the winning projects in order to protect the confidentiality of any professional collaboration with the designers.