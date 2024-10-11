The directCCE research project, coordinated by the Vienna University of Technology, aims to develop a novel technology for the direct conversion of CO2-rich flue gas from combustion plants into climate-neutral hydrocarbons. By combining CO2 capture and electrocatalytic conversion, an innovative approach will be demonstrated that enables the sustainable use of CO2 as a raw material. Scheuch was selected for the project because of its experience and expertise in the field of flue gas cleaning. As a member of the consortium, the company is playing a key role in the development and implementation of CO2 capture technology, which is of central importance to achieving climate neutrality in the energy-intensive industry.

The project is funded by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) as part of the "Vorzeigeregion Energie" call for proposals and is part of the NEFI (New Energy for Industry) innovation network.