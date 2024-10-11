Carbon capture : Scheuch host exchange of ideas for CO2 project
On the 23rd of September, leading representatives of the research project "Direct Carbon Capture and Electrolysis" (directCCE) met at Scheuch, a leading international company in the environmental technology sector, in Aurolzmünster. The meeting focused on discussing the progress of the current work packages and planning the next steps and milestones. In addition, the participants were given an exciting insight into the Scheuch Group's technologies and developments for gas pre-cleaning and CO2 capture during a plant tour.
About the directCCE project
The directCCE research project, coordinated by the Vienna University of Technology, aims to develop a novel technology for the direct conversion of CO2-rich flue gas from combustion plants into climate-neutral hydrocarbons. By combining CO2 capture and electrocatalytic conversion, an innovative approach will be demonstrated that enables the sustainable use of CO2 as a raw material. Scheuch was selected for the project because of its experience and expertise in the field of flue gas cleaning. As a member of the consortium, the company is playing a key role in the development and implementation of CO2 capture technology, which is of central importance to achieving climate neutrality in the energy-intensive industry.
The project is funded by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG) as part of the "Vorzeigeregion Energie" call for proposals and is part of the NEFI (New Energy for Industry) innovation network.
Sustainable industry through cooperation
Scheuch's consortium meeting was an important milestone in the directCCE project, driving technological innovation and paving the way for sustainable industrial processes in Austria. The exchange between the partners illustrates the commitment of the participating companies and institutions to develop innovative solutions for climate protection and to drive forward the decarbonisation of industry.