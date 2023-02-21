Reducing food waste can be both fun and tasty. Before reaching for the compost bin with your produce scraps, try one of these activities:

Grow New Plants: Place the bulbs from green onions and leeks in water and watch them sprout again. You can also do this with the base of celery and cabbage, as well as carrot tops to grow carrot greens for salads and pesto.



Cook Vegetable Broth: Gather all of your scraps from onion, garlic, and other vegetables in a container in your freezer. Once you have 2-3 cups, you can make your own waste free vegetable broth by boiling the scraps in water. It’s a super simple recipe and makes a wonderful base for soups and sauces.



Make Tea: Boil banana peels to make a nighttime tea that will help you relax. Or, try steeping some orange peels to make a citrusy tea that will wake up both you and your tastebuds.