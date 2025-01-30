Next week, Bio360 2025 will open its doors in Nantes, France, bringing together some of the brightest minds and most innovative solutions in bioenergy and the bioeconomy. As the world grapples with the urgent need for sustainable alternatives, Bio360 stands as a beacon of progress, showcasing how renewable biomass resources can power the future.

This premier event will feature 450 exhibitors from across five continents, offering a glimpse into groundbreaking advancements that are shaping the biotransition. With over 5,000 participants expected from 45 countries and more than 200 international speakers, Bio360 is not just a trade show—it is a global movement toward a more sustainable world.