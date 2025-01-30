Bioenergy : Bio360 2025: The gateway to a sustainable future
Next week, Bio360 2025 will open its doors in Nantes, France, bringing together some of the brightest minds and most innovative solutions in bioenergy and the bioeconomy. As the world grapples with the urgent need for sustainable alternatives, Bio360 stands as a beacon of progress, showcasing how renewable biomass resources can power the future.
This premier event will feature 450 exhibitors from across five continents, offering a glimpse into groundbreaking advancements that are shaping the biotransition. With over 5,000 participants expected from 45 countries and more than 200 international speakers, Bio360 is not just a trade show—it is a global movement toward a more sustainable world.
Maximizing the Bio360 experience
For attendees, making the most of the event is key to unlocking its full potential. Once registered, visitors gain access to the exclusive online Visitor Lounge, a powerful tool to streamline their experience. Here, they can pre-book meetings with exhibitors and speakers, ensuring valuable networking opportunities. Additionally, attendees can curate a personalized conference schedule, selecting key sessions to import into their mobile devices and mapping out the most efficient route to navigate the exhibition floor.
A hub of innovation and collaboration
Bio360 is more than an exhibition—it is an ecosystem of change-makers, industry leaders, and sustainability pioneers. Whether you are an entrepreneur, policymaker, researcher, or investor, the event offers unparalleled insights into the latest advancements in bioenergy, circular economy solutions, and biobased industries.
The need for sustainable transformation has never been greater, and Bio360 provides the platform to explore cutting-edge technologies and foster collaborations that can drive real impact. Attendees will gain firsthand knowledge of innovative projects that are revolutionizing the way we harness and utilize renewable resources.
Be part of the change
The biotransition is happening now, and Bio360 is where it is taking shape. On February 5-6 in Nantes, join the movement that is defining the future of sustainability. Whether you seek knowledge, connections, or inspiration, an exceptional program awaits—because the time to act is now.
Waste Management World is happy to be a partner of the event, supporting the conversation and progress toward a more sustainable future.