The collaboration stemmed from a rigorous public tender process, with Bollegraaf emerging as the clear winner thanks to their unmatched expertise and innovative solutions. Charles Daridon, Bollegraaf’s Global Sales Director, emphasises the importance of tailoring their approach to Dansk Retursystem’s specific needs. "We worked closely with the client during the tender phase to understand what they wanted and didn’t want, ensuring our proposal was perfectly aligned with their vision."

Jesper Larsen, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Dansk Retursystem, notes that their choice was also informed by experience with their current factory in eastern Denmark. "We took lessons from the design and operation of that facility and used them to refine our requirements for Fredericia. Bollegraaf demonstrated the ability to meet these expectations comprehensively."