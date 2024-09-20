Recycling : Bollegraaf Group paves the way for further growth with new investor Summa Equity
Impact investment firm Summa Equity has acquired a majority stake in Bollegraaf Group, a global leader in turnkey recycling solutions.
The acquisition of Bollegraaf comes around a year after Summa launched its report 'Investing in a circular and waste-free Europe'. The report identified that €230 billion of investment in new physical assets and infrastructure will be needed by 2040 to enable the transition to a circular European economy.
Bertrand Camus, Thematic Partner at Summa commented: “Bollegraaf is a key enabler in decarbonizing the materials system. As a leader in the recycling industry, we’re proud to be working with them to continue the evolution of their innovative and circular solutions.”
Bollegraaf has a strong impact profile through its active contribution to the EU taxonomy. Summa sees Bollegraaf as a good fit with its resource efficiency theme. Optimising the use of natural resources is one of the spearheads of Summa's strategy and in this challenge they will now join forces with Bollegraaf. Summa, which invests from its EUR 2.3 billion Summa Equity Fund III, is leveraging this acquisition to enhance the strategies of its portfolio companies to create long-term value and address critical global issues.
Providing total solutions
Over the past decades, Bollegraaf has grown to become a total solution provider in the recycling industry. Bollegraaf supplies waste management companies worldwide with state-of-the-art sorting plants and machinery. Innovations in advanced mechanical recycling are at the core of these high-end solutions. Bollegraaf's technologies and solutions help reduce the carbon footprint associated with material processing and recycling, and increase recycling rates. It therefore plays a crucial role in the transition to more sustainable and low-carbon industrial practices.
Edmund Tenfelde, CEO of Bollegraaf commented:“Bollegraaf is a frontrunner in the recycling industry. We are convinced that in partnership with Summa, Bollegraaf can accelerate further growth and drive the transition to a circular economy. Together with Summa, we can invest in innovation and advanced technologies and improve the solutions for our clients through strategic acquisitions. Summa's industry advisor network is also playing a crucial role in uncovering new opportunities to enhance our efforts”.
The acquisition of Bollegraaf is part of Summa's Resource Efficiency investment theme and contributes positively to UN Sustainable Development Goals #11.6, #12.5 and #13.1. Summa is acquiring Bollegraaf from Capital A Investment Partners, which has been the majority shareholder for the past 9 years. During this period, with Capital A's support, the Bollegraaf Group has experienced significant growth and innovative breakthroughs, positioning the company as a key player in the recycling industry.The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in October 2024.