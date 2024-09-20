Impact investment firm Summa Equity has acquired a majority stake in Bollegraaf Group, a global leader in turnkey recycling solutions.

The acquisition of Bollegraaf comes around a year after Summa launched its report 'Investing in a circular and waste-free Europe'. The report identified that €230 billion of investment in new physical assets and infrastructure will be needed by 2040 to enable the transition to a circular European economy.

Bertrand Camus, Thematic Partner at Summa commented: “Bollegraaf is a key enabler in decarbonizing the materials system. As a leader in the recycling industry, we’re proud to be working with them to continue the evolution of their innovative and circular solutions.”

Bollegraaf has a strong impact profile through its active contribution to the EU taxonomy. Summa sees Bollegraaf as a good fit with its resource efficiency theme. Optimising the use of natural resources is one of the spearheads of Summa's strategy and in this challenge they will now join forces with Bollegraaf. Summa, which invests from its EUR 2.3 billion Summa Equity Fund III, is leveraging this acquisition to enhance the strategies of its portfolio companies to create long-term value and address critical global issues.