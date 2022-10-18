bp plans to acquire Archaea Energy, a leading producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) (or biomethane) in the US. The agreed acquisition will be for $3.3 billion in cash, as well as around $800 million of net debt. The transaction can be closed by the end of the year pending regulatory and Archaea shareholder approval. It is expected that once the deal is finalized, Archaea will operate as a subsidiary within BP.

Founded in 2018 Archaea went public in September 2021 following a special purpose acquisition company transaction that combined it with Aria Energy. The Texas-based company continued to grow through further deals. “Archaea has become one of the largest and fastest growing RNG platforms in the US and this announcement will further enable this business to realize its full potential,” said Nick Stork, CEO of Archaea Energy.

The company currently operates 50 RNG and landfill gas-to-energy facilities across US and has a development pipeline of more than 80 projects that underpin the potential for around five-fold growth in biomethane production by 2030. At closing its production would be expected to provide an immediate 50% increase to bp’s biogas supply volumes.