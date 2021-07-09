Plastic packaging is not one size fits all-the accommodation of different needs such as strength and air-tightness often requires the mixing of multiple plastics within a single item. The hybrid nature of plastic packaging in turn can affect its recyclability. Achieving the balance between convenience and sustainability can be considered the primary challenge of the plastic packaging industry, one openly acknowledged by Claire Hughes, Sainsbury’s director of product and innovation.

Sainsbury has pledged to reduce the 120,000 tonnes of plastic it uses each year to half that number by 2025. The retail chain has also begun to pick up the slack of local city councils by inviting customers to return their polyethylene and polypropylene flexible film for recycling, commonly used for salad bags, frozen food, biscuits and cake wrappers, as these are often ineligible for recycling at council recycling centres.



A report from the EIA and Greenpeace UK found that the top ten supermarkets in the UK had collectively flooded the market with 896,853 tonnes of single-use plastic in 2019.