In the race toward a circular economy, few would peg the humble electric toothbrush as a major offender. Yet behind the sleek casing of these everyday devices lies a growing source of electronic waste—and a case study in how linear design thinking continues to undermine circular goals.

With more than 34 million users in the UK alone as of 2022, and millions more globally, electric toothbrushes have quietly become a significant contributor to e-waste. Their rise—driven by lower costs, aggressive marketing, and rapid product cycles—is adding pressure to a waste stream already spiraling out of control.

According to Expert Reviews, the UK alone disposes of around 2,266 tonnes of toothbrushes annually, encompassing over 212 million electric toothbrush heads and manual brushes. Yet despite their size, electric toothbrushes carry an outsized environmental burden—thanks to embedded electronics, composite materials, and the lithium-ion batteries sealed within.

>>> The Global E-Waste Monitor 2024