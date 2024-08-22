EEE – electrical and electronic equipment is the pillar of our modern existence. Maybe it is also the bane of it. Our modern world would doubtlessly not function without it. We depend on our computers and phones and there is an ever-growing number of new appliances from e-bikes and e-scooters, health monitors and environmental sensors to furniture toys and even clothes with embedded electronics, electric tools, and energy-saving equipment such as LEDs, heat pumps and photovoltaics that seem to pop up regularly to make our lives more comfortable. But in the end, they go the way of all products: They end up as waste.

E-waste, basically any discarded product with a plug or battery, is the fastest-growing waste stream worldwide. Unfortunately, the global e-waste collection and recycling rate is not keeping pace with this growth.

The UN’s fourth Global E-waste Monitor (GEM) reveals staggering numbers: A record 62 million tonnes (Mt) of e-waste were produced in 2022, which means an increase of 82% from 2010. And it is estimated to rise another 32%, to 82 million tonnes, in 2030.

And just to better visualise the sheer volume: These 62 million tonnes of e-waste would fill 1.55 million 40-tonne trucks, roughly enough trucks to form a bumper-to-bumper line encircling the equator, according to the report UNITAR, the UN Institute for Training and Research and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

