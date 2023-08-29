Bryson, an innovator in recycling for more than 30 years, has decided to purchase additional robots to build on the successful operation of an existing AI-powered Recycleye Robotics solution on its fibre line. The decision is expected to improve material quality, maximise recycling, reduce residual waste, and cut costs.



The four new robots will be retrofitted into the main sorting cabin at the company's MRF on the outskirts of Belfast, which employs over 100 people. Two of the four robots will be installed above a fibre line to pick non-paper items such as plastics, cans and cardboard to reduce contamination. The remaining two robots will operate on a residual line, where they will target the removal of recyclable materials, diverting higher volumes into recycling, rather than to EfW.