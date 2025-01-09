Bunting has partnered with Smiley Monroe to enhance a ToughFlex® belt for Overband Magnets. The modified belt offers increased resistance to excessive wear under challenging working conditions. Overband Magnets feature a permanent or electromagnetic block mounted between two pulleys, over which a cleaning belt continuously runs. During operation, the Overband Magnet is suspended above a conveyor transporting materials such as industrial and household waste or quarried rock. The magnetic field of the centrally positioned magnet block attracts ferrous metals and other magnetic materials, lifting them out of the conveyed material.

A moving cleaning belt with upstands lies between the magnet face and the separated metals, transferring captured material away from the conveyor and out of the magnetic field into a separate collection area. The separated metal, often angular with sharp edges, poses a risk of damaging the rubber cleaning belt. This is particularly problematic in applications such as handling industrial and commercial waste, where high volumes of metal in sharp forms frequently lead to belt damage.