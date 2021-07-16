In the US, water recycling is gaining momentum.

Each day, about 3,4 billion gallons of water are recycled across the country. Close to 40% of water used for agricultural irrigation is recycled. Cities in the southern part of the state are investing in water reuse with Los Angeles planning to recycle 100% of its wastewater by 2035.

Yet this only represents a small fraction of the total volume of generated wastewater.

In the western states of the US, current droughts saw the largest reservoirs in the country, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, emptied of two thirds of their volume this past June. A rural California community ran out of water altogether. National food production has been affected, with farmers selling their water allotments instead of growing crops. Under the current state of affairs, calls for investment in water recycling technologies have been particularly loud.

House of Representative members from Nevada, Arizona and California proposed a bid for $750 million in federal grants to support water reclamation, reuse and storage projects in 17 Western states through 2027. The amount is supposed to ensure the development of systems that process wastewater from sinks, toilets and showers and use it to help recharge depleted aquifers.