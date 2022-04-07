Recycling
Circular Plastics Alliance recognises RecyClass Recycled Plastics Traceability Certification as an official audit scheme
Converters who will record their recycled plastic data within the Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA) monitoring system can now certify it via the official auditing scheme - RecyClass Recycled Plastics Traceability Certification.
This audit-proof can be done for tonnages that are submitted to one of the officially approved CPA data collector systems like RecoTrace[1], which is the first multi-polymer data collection tool recording recycling volumes and recycled plastics use in Europe.
As an official CPA Audit Scheme, RecyClass Certification for recycled materials in new products will contribute towards a transparent tracking of the collected data to reach the target of 10 million tonnes by 2025. It is based on the RecyClass Conformity Assessment Scheme[2] which was reviewed in accordance with the CPA’s Audit Framework.
The CPA’s recognition follows the positive evaluation of the RecyClass Recycled Plastics Traceability Certification by the European co-operation for Accreditation[3] which gave a green light to recognised Certification Bodies to issue RecyClass certificates under the ISO 17065 standard.[4]
These developments pave the way towards robust recycling data in Europe while strengthening transparency and traceability of recycled plastic use and building trust on the market. The industry players have now at their disposal the tools that will help them transparently track and report toward their circular pledges and commitments.
Any company that would like to track their progress and count their conversion tonnages towards the Circular Plastics Alliance target can now reach out to RecyClass and input the volumes via a free, online RecoTrace software.
[1] RecoTrace
[2] RecyClass Recycled Plastics Audit Scheme
[3] RecyClass Recycled Plastics Traceability Certification ready for accreditation
[4] EN 15343:2007