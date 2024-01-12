CIWM (the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management) has today announced the acquisition of the Circular Economy Institute (CEI) in a move that will also see it assume leadership of the Circular Economy Club (CEC) - a global network for those committed to developing the circular economy. Bringing CEI and CEC into the CIWM Group will deliver significant value for members, learners and customers of each organisation and meet the needs of a rapidly growing community of professionals who are focussed on sustainable circularity.



CIWM, CEI and CEC will continue to operate autonomously whilst their respective members will now benefit from access to even more world-class thought leadership, collaboration, and the sharing of knowledge, ideas and resources. The Group will also now offer true international impact, scale and influence – more than doubling the respective memberships. CIWM is committed to delivering the resources required by both the CEI and CEC and to continue their rapid growth and add further value for their respective communities.



Commenting on the acquisition, CIWM CEO, Sarah Poulter, said: “Whilst we recognise that each of the organisations we have brought together will have their own distinct priorities, there is also a significant degree of common thinking and a shared desire to better manage the Earth’s finite resources. The creation of this group will facilitate the growth of a powerful and respected global community with the scale and resources required to drive meaningful and lasting change. We look forward to supporting CEI in its mission is to promote the highest standards of practice in the circular economy field, and in building the strong international leadership needed to shift from linear to circular practices. We are also extremely excited by the opportunity to grow the CEC community and cement its position as the primary platform for ambitious professionals committed to a circular future.”