The first “global stocktake”, to be concluded at COP28, will engage member states and stakeholders to analyse the progress since the adoption of the agreement, considering the climate ambitions expressed by the NDCs, in order to bridge the gaps and define the efforts to be considered for the next round to be delivered by 2025.In this sense, sound waste and resources management occupy a singular position, as a net reducer of GHG emissions and key contributor to tackle the planetary crisis of pollution, biodiversity loos and, obviously, climate change.

And ISWA is going to COP28 with the ambition to amplify the voice of the waste and resource management sector, calling upon decision-makers to recognize the positive potential brought by this sector for a low carbon future.As the world’s leading network promoting professional and sustainable waste and resource management and the transition to a circular economy, ISWA is proudly hosting the first-ever “Waste & Resources Pavilion” at COP28, and together with key partners will deliver an extensive and meaningful program during the Conference in Dubai.

The schedule has been prepared to inform delegates, global stakeholders, investors and researchers about key messages, opportunities, case studies, technologies, and innovative solutions available to support the development of climate action plans directed to reach the 1.5°C goal.This Conference of the Parties in 2023, marking the halfway point to the 2030 goals, is the pivotal moment to catalyze a collective effort for increased capital allocation to support bold and transformative actions directed to revert the adverse impacts of climate change and pollution, towards a cleaner, healthier, and sustainable planet.