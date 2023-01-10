Covanta, a premier provider of environmental services for businesses and communities across North America, continues to grow. The company announced the purchase of Globalcycle and Global Remediation Services, two Massachusetts based waste management companies.

Globalcycle recycles wastewaters into a reusable water source for industrial applications. The company manages over 15 million gallons of wastewater per year for a broad spectrum of customers, including industrial manufacturers, construction companies and retailers.

Global Remediation Services offerings span site remediation, logistics and disposal, emergency response, marine services and solar field development.

Acquiring these regional leaders in wastewater treatment, recycling and environmental services fast-tracks Covanta’s expansion into the highly regulated New England market. “In order to achieve full-cycle sustainability, companies must transform their byproducts using advanced sustainable solutions that break down unwanted byproducts into carbon-negative materials that are better for the environment. Adding Globalcycle’s and Global Remediation Services’ capabilities to our lineup further delivers that promise into practice,” said Azeez Mohammed, President and CEO at Covanta.