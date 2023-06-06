Recovering materials from challenging waste streams is an important contribution to greater circularity. There are more than 2,600 waste-to-energy plants worldwide with a disposal capacity of approximately 460 million tonnes of municipal waste per year. Approximately 2-5 per cent of the incinerated waste becomes a flue gas residue known as fly ash, which is a hazardous material containing contaminants such as heavy metals, chlorides and sulphates. Millions of tonnes of fly ash are currently transported to landfills by truck, rail or sea, which is both costly and unsustainable.

"Due to the irregular nature of household waste, fly ash produced from incineration has varying properties requiring different separation processes. Our PORT plant will analyse fly ash samples from around the world, test specific separation processes and demonstrate circular economy benefits to potential customers,” said HaloSep president Staffan Svensson.