Attendance at Ecomondo 2024 surged, underscoring the event’s central role in advancing ecological transition. The Paper District in Pavilion B2 highlighted key innovations in sustainable paper production and recycling, showcasing solutions to reduce environmental impact through recycled materials and low-impact processes.

The event saw vibrant exchanges as professionals, innovators, and companies connected over shared goals of innovation and sustainability. International collaboration was exemplified by a new agreement between Ecomondo and the Iraqi Federation of Industries, facilitated by UNIDO ITPO Italy. This partnership, alongside delegations from Africa, Latin America, and Asia, reinforces Ecomondo’s position as a global platform for sustainable development.