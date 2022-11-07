The company continues to bring its contribution to a more efficient recycling industry, by recovering and enhancing the value of materials, and is now present in 49 markets with over 600 screening machines worldwide.



“We are living in such times where the recovery and use of recyclable materials must overcome the creation of waste to not end up depleting Earth’s resources. That is what we have been doing for the last 25 years, by designing solutions and technologies to enhance the value of resources and return them to the economy. We are keen to continue to invest in innovation that has been in our DNA since the founding of the company in 1997, to benefit the environment and customers all together” states Filippo Cappozzo CEO Sales & Marketing.

The company has developed and registered 5 technological patents from which have also been developed the three technologies known today as Dynamic Disc Screening (DDS), Hyper Dynamic Disc Screening (HDDS), and SWAT (Screening Width Adjustment Technology), each designed to treat specific materials and improve the quality of separation in any condition. Three are the screening machines designed and developed by Ecostar in the last 25 years: the Hexact stationary dynamic disc screen, the Hextra mobile screen launched in 2017, and the Easy One stationary screen added to the product range in 2021.

