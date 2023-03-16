The European Union performs relatively well in the global context in tackling plastic waste pollution and has set ambitious targets in the European Strategy for Plastics. However, the report finds that an estimated investment gap of 6.7-8.6 billion Euros needs to be closed to meet Europe's committed target of placing 10 million tonnes (Mt) of plastic recyclate in final products on the EU market each year by 2025. Achieving these targets will require significant investment and a reliable end market for recycled content. The biggest gaps in sorting and recycling have been identified in the EU's cohesion regions, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe and South-Eastern Europe.

Given the complexity of the plastics value chain, many of the necessary improvements will require policy measures combined with targeted financial instruments. The study's policy recommendations include legislative measures to tackle plastic packaging that is difficult to recycle, restrictions on composite packaging (such as paper and plastic packaging), and the introduction of recycling quotas, combined with public awareness campaigns.