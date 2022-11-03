The European Commission is proposing stronger rules on ambient air, surface and groundwater pollutants, and treatment of urban wastewater. This in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s objective of zero pollution by 2050.

The proposal is in response to the dire statistics of 300,000 Europeans die prematurely each year from air pollution with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) mentioned as a key focus area.



Current air quality standards within the EU area will be reassessed in line with latest scientific evidence as well as societal and technological developments. It is currently proposed that the annual limit value for PM2.5 be cut by more than half.

New legislation will also support local authorities by strengthening the provisions on air quality monitoring, modelling, and improved air quality plans.