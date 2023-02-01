Saving greenhouse gases: No industry can avoid this anymore. Recycling plays an important role here. Manufacturers of refractory products can save an average of 1.8 tonnes of CO2 if they use one tonne of recycled refractory bricks or material. This is where the MIRECO platform comes in.



"By increasing the use of recycled material, bricks or mixes across the refractory industry, we massively curb CO2 consumption in our industry, but also that of our customers - including global steel, cement and glass manufacturers," explains Sabrina Salmen, Advisory Board Member of MIRECO and Senior Executive VP Recycling at RHI Magnesita. "However, it is not enough if only we, as the largest player in the refractories industry, push recycling. We will only achieve major CO2 savings if all refractories manufacturers include recycled raw materials in their portfolio as standard," Sabrina Salmen is convinced.