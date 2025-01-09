The year 2024 has been a landmark year for FORNNAX, marked by many significant achievements, the most recent being the prestigious 'Best Brand 2024' award presented by ET NOW (The Economic Times). This recognition demonstrates the company's considerable contribution to the recycling industry and firmly establishes FORNNAX's status as an industry leader.

Located in the bustling industrial hub of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, FORNNAX specialises in the production of top-of-the-range recycling equipment such as shredders and granulators, tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of the recycling sector. This unwavering commitment to quality and local manufacturing has been instrumental in the company's continued success.

Mr Jignesh Kundaria, Director and CEO of FORNNAX, shared his visionary outlook, stating, "We are committed to pioneering sustainable recycling solutions with our innovative offerings. Our mission goes beyond just selling equipment; we are building a sustainable business. This philosophy is at the heart of who we are. This powerful message encapsulates FORNNAX's visionary focus, emphasising their commitment to fostering sustainable recycling ecosystems and recognising the interconnected nature of the industry.