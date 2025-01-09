Recycling award : Fornnax awarded ‘best brand 2024’ in recycling industry by the Economic Times
The year 2024 has been a landmark year for FORNNAX, marked by many significant achievements, the most recent being the prestigious 'Best Brand 2024' award presented by ET NOW (The Economic Times). This recognition demonstrates the company's considerable contribution to the recycling industry and firmly establishes FORNNAX's status as an industry leader.
Located in the bustling industrial hub of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, FORNNAX specialises in the production of top-of-the-range recycling equipment such as shredders and granulators, tailored to meet the ever-evolving needs of the recycling sector. This unwavering commitment to quality and local manufacturing has been instrumental in the company's continued success.
Mr Jignesh Kundaria, Director and CEO of FORNNAX, shared his visionary outlook, stating, "We are committed to pioneering sustainable recycling solutions with our innovative offerings. Our mission goes beyond just selling equipment; we are building a sustainable business. This philosophy is at the heart of who we are. This powerful message encapsulates FORNNAX's visionary focus, emphasising their commitment to fostering sustainable recycling ecosystems and recognising the interconnected nature of the industry.
The Economic Times presented this prestigious award to recognise and celebrate excellence in the recycling machinery manufacturing sector. FORNNAX expresses its sincere gratitude for this prestigious recognition. The selection process for the 'Best Brand 2024' award involved a meticulous evaluation of several critical parameters, including brand equity, longevity of equipment in the market, annual turnover, a remarkable growth rate of 30% and strong brand recall among industry professionals and customers. These criteria reflect the comprehensive nature of the award and highlight the significance of FORNNAX's achievements.
On receiving the award, Mr Jignesh Kundaria, Director and CEO, and Mr Ankit Kalola, Global Head of Sales & Operations, expressed their excitement. "We are deeply honoured to be recognised as one of The Economic Times Best Brands of 2024," they said. "This award inspires us to continue to innovate and develop breakthrough solutions for the recycling industry," added Mr Kundaria. "We owe our success to our dedicated employees, trusted stakeholders and valued customers, and we are truly grateful to the ET NOW Group for this esteemed award. With this recognition, FORNNAX remains resolute in its pursuit of innovative and efficient recycling solutions, continually striving to create a greener future.