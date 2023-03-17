At the beginning of February, there were about 111,000 vacancies on the Austrian labour market, 13,300 of which were in climate-related fields. Around every 10th job opening is therefore a so-called "green job". On the occasion of Global Recycling Day, the Association of Austrian Waste Management Companies (VOEB) is highlighting the numerous job opportunities in the circular economy. These include various jobs such as plant technician, expert in material flow management, logistician or lorry driver. The sector also offers an apprenticeship as a waste management and recycling specialist. Within the framework of the specially developed "Circular Economy Trainee Programme", knowledge about the circular economy is deepened in various stations in VOEB member companies. In addition, schools have the opportunity to visit companies in the waste and resource management sector during the VOEB Environment Week in June.



Gabriele Jüly, President of the VOEB: "All jobs guarantee a career in a system-relevant, safe and varied working environment. Working in the circular economy makes sense and is sustainable. It is a personal concern of mine to motivate young women in particular for this highly exciting industry," Jüly further emphasises, who became the first woman VOEB president in 2020. She is thus at the top of the waste and resource management industry and represents over 250 member companies.