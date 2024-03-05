Steel is traditionally produced in carbon-intensive processes using coal or natural gas. According to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Iron and Steel Technology Roadmap for 2020, the steel industry is responsible for around 5% of CO2 emissions in the EU and 7% globally. But the potential to decarbonise steel is immense and mature technologies are available. It's important to note that near-zero emissions steel, colloquially referred to as "green steel", requires a technology shift from current practices to processes where emissions are either captured or avoided altogether, for example through electrification or the use of renewable hydrogen.

Steel also has one major advantage: it can be recycled endlessly without degradation. And there is no shortage of steel scrap, according to EuRIC, the umbrella organisation for the recycling industry in Europe. According to the organisation, the availability of recycled steel scrap has structurally exceeded domestic (EU) demand for the past two decades. As a result, there has never been and there is no shortage of steel scrap in the EU. “Provided the right policy framework is maintained, there will be no problem to ‘access’ steel scrap in the foreseeable future”, EuRIC says.

The European recycling industry recycles on average more than 100 million tonnes of steel per year, according to EuRIC. 80% of this is used domestically by European steelmakers, while around 20% is exported, mainly to countries that rely on the electric arc furnace (EAF) route (secondary steelmaking) for their steel production. With the largest built EAF capacity, Turkey remains the world's largest importer of recycled steel scrap.

However, the 20 million tonnes of recycled steel scrap that goes into export must be seen in the context of the 128.9 million tonnes of iron ore that the EU imports annually in 2021 to make steel from countries such as Brazil, where mining contributes to deforestation and biodiversity loss.

The use of recycled steel scrap in the EU falls from 102.2 million tonnes per year in 2005 to 87.9 million tonnes in 2021. This decrease is fully proportional to the decrease in crude steel production in the EU from 182.3 million tonnes to 152 million tonnes over the same period. As a result, the use of recycled steel scrap in the EU remains at the same level of +/-57% on average, while it reaches 70% in Turkey and the US, which rely mainly on secondary steel production.

The EU is therefore lagging when it comes to green steel. “Around 60 per cent of EU steel is made via the energy- and CO2-intensive blast furnace process, and 40 per cent from recycled steel scrap in electric arc furnaces”, says EuRIC. “In stark contrast, the United States or Turkey have opted for the greenest route to produce steel with more than 70per cent of steel produced via EAF, the remaining via BOF.”