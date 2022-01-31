Hundreds of refugee camps around the world generate huge quantities of organic waste, which not only causes sanitary and environmental problems, but is also expensive to dispose of. HomeBiogas will be supplying biogas systems for the treatment of organic waste at refugee camps in Africa, after winning a recent UN tender.



HomeBiogas developed innovative systems that treat organic waste on-site by converting it into renewable energy used for cooking or heating.



The UN's decision to implement these innovative systems in refugee camps is based on the fact that these systems treat waste in a sustainable way, and turn it into energy (bio-fertilizer and cooking gas) which will serve the refugees for cooking/heating/farming. In addition, the systems are built for remote areas and work well in extreme conditions.



By converting organic waste into renewable energy on-site, HomeBiogas systems divert waste from landfills, the leading source of methane emissions worldwide. The 2021 UN Climate Change Report highlighted the need to control methane, a greenhouse gas 80 times more harmful than Co2. Each HomeBiogas system saves over 6 tons of CO2 emissions per year.



This project joins a series of projects and international collaborations in which HomeBiogas partnered with governments, aid agencies and humanitarian organizations, such as: USAID, EU, UN, International Red Cross, The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, WWF and other projects. In addition, the company has distribution partnerships in several countries in Africa, including Zimbabwe, Zambia and Kenya.



Oshik Efrati, Co-Founder and CEO of HomeBiogas: "We are proud that the UN selected HomeBiogas to take on this important project that will have an immense impact on the environment in the refugee camps. We seek to treat waste in a sustainable way and improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of people living in refugee camps around the world."





About HomeBiogas:

HomeBiogas is a world leader in developing ground-breaking, easy to-use biogas systems. The company's products provide innovative technological solutions to two of the world's biggest problems: the on-site treatment of organic waste and the local production of renewable energy. The company's systems are marketed in 6 continents and in over 110 countries around the world.

